Coffee house event supports Pet Adoption Day

A new coffee house in Genoa is celebrating Pet Adoption Day on Saturday.

Rustic Grounds is selling bag of their organic coffee from 1 to 3 at the gazebo in the center of town.

One dollar from each bag of coffee sold will benefit the Toledo Humane Society and Maumee Valley Save A Pet.

The event is inspired by the daughter of Rustic Grounds' owner, who wants to become a vet.

