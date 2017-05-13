Coffee house event supports Pet Adoption Day

Highs next week will warm into the 80s. Mid-to-late week there will be a chance of showers and thunderstorms.More >>
Starting Wednesday, Tesla customers can order solar roof tiles.More >>
Officials in Dayton plan to resume using cameras to catch drivers who run red lights, two years after dropping that practice to comply with Ohio restrictions and a long legal battle.More >>
A Russian blogger has been convicted for inciting religious hatred for playing "Pokemon Go" in a church and given a suspended sentence.More >>
The Ohio House passed House Bill 101 Wednesday that will allow more affordable alternatives to the EpiPen in Ohio.More >>
What do you really know about Friday the 13th?More >>
The gingerbread house at The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain in Arizona is in a category all by itself- life-size.More >>
Job seekers and business owners can attend the first Ohio Business and Career Expo on May 17 in Columbus.More >>
A new coffee house in Genoa is celebrating Pet Adoption Day on Saturday.More >>
Police responded to an injury crash involving four people Saturday morning.More >>
The Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, or LLS, is the world's largest voluntary health agency dedicated to blood cancer.More >>
A Lima man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for receiving and distributing pornographic material of children.More >>
