Police investigating crash that injured four people

Police responded to an injury crash involving four people Saturday morning.

Evon Dixon, 26, was speeding down Parker Avenue in a 1999 Acura around four in the morning.

Dixon lost control of the car and went off the left side of the road, hitting a tree.

Dixon was taken to St. Charles Hospital with minor injuries.

The three other passengers suffered more serious injuries.

Delicia Johnson, 22, Royal Mumford, 20, and Donovan Triplett, 27, were all transported to Mercy St. Vincent.

The crash is under investigation.

