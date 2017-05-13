"Drops of Love" at Walt Churchill's Market supports LLS Woman of the Year nominee Jenna Lento

The Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, or LLS, is the world's largest voluntary health agency dedicated to blood cancer.

Every year, candidates compete to earn LLS "Man & Woman of the Year" by raising money for LLS blood cancer research.

The money is raised in honor of "Boy & Girl of the Year", local children who have or had blood cancer.

Candidates in Northwest Ohio raised money for Mark Machowiak and in memory of Averyana Monroe.

Walt Churchill's Market will be collecting donations for this cause from May 12 to 26.

The donations will support "Women of the Year" nominee, WTOL's Jenna Lento.

"Most everyone has been touched by cancer in some way. This fundraiser for LLS was just one of the many ways we can fight back," said Brittinee Huntley, director of marketing and communications for Walt Churchill's Market. "The effort is even sweeter when we can involve more than just ourselves. We are excited to see the results of Jenna's efforts!'

Every dollar raised counts as one vote.

Customers can donate at both the Maumee and Perrysburg locations.

For their donations, customers can write their names on "drops of love" which will be displayed on the windows of the store.

The campaign runs until June.

