Man sentenced to prison for obtaining over 38,000 images of child pornography

A Lima man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for receiving and distributing pornographic material of children.

Richard Hack, 28, had almost 38,000 images of child pornography, including 477 videos.

He also solicited live sex shows involving children.

Hack distributed these materials to others between 2011 to 2015.

In addition to his prison sentence, Hack was ordered to pay $66,400 in restitution.

