Police issue arrest warrant for man in deadly shooting

Toledo police have issued an arrest warrant for a man involved in a shooting Friday night.

Police responded to 932 Post Street to find 34-year-old Raishaun Williams suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

Williams was treated at the scene, then transported to St. Vincent's Hospital where he later died.

Police are searching for Kenneth Waters, Jr. in connection with this crime.

The 29-year-old is 5'9" and 150 pounds.

Anyone with information should call Crimestopper at 419-255-1111.

