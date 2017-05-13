Police arrest man accused in deadly shooting

Toledo police arrested a man they believe is responsible for a deadly shooting Friday.

Police responded to 932 Post Street to find 34-year-old Raishaun Williams suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

Williams was treated at the scene, then transported to St. Vincent's Hospital where he later died.

Police arrested Kenneth Waters, Jr. in connection with the shooting.

He is currently in the Lucas County Jail.

Waters will be held with a bond of $1 million.

A preliminary hearing has been set for May 23 at 9 a.m.

