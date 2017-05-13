Man shot and killed in Toledo home

A man was shot and killed in a Toledo home Friday night.

Police responded to 932 Post Street to find 34-year-old Raishaun Williams suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

Williams was treated at the scene, then transported to St. Vincent's Hospital where he later died.

Detectives are searching for a suspect and a motive.

Anyone with information about this incident should call Crimestopper at 419-255-1111.

