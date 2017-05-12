Toledo Walleye hold on to beat Colorado Eagles in game one of Western Conference Finals 4-2

The Toledo Walleye continued their winning ways at home during the playoffs, beating the Colorado Eagles 4-2.

Four of the game’s goals were scored within a four minute span of game time.

Colorado scored first with 1:57 left in the first period but Toledo was able to tie the game at the break with an Alden Hirschfeld goal with just 20 seconds left in the period.

Then, just 29 seconds into the second period Dane Walters put the Walleye ahead on a power play goal.

Just a little over a minute after that, AJ Jenks put the Walleye ahead by 2.

It wasn’t until 2:28 left in the second before Colorado was able to score again but that was all they were able to manage, despite pulling their goalie in the final minute.

Jeff Lerg started the game in goal for the Walleye.

Attendance at the Huntington Center was 7,153.

Game two is Saturday night at 7:35 at the Huntington Center.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.