Doctor helping to make Mother's Day extra special for Toledo woman

Becoming a mother isn’t easy for every woman.

This will be a much different Mother's Day for Stephanie Ranum. She had almost everything she wanted. An education, a career and a husband. But one thing she couldn't have, was a baby.

This time last year, she and her husband had been trying for more than a year to have a baby, with no success.

"We watched so many of our friends get pregnant.. and make pregnancy announcements,” said Stephanie. “And that was hard. It's surprising to me that it's still hard. But, that was difficult to watch that happen and think why is it not my turn?”

But with the help of a local fertility specialist, she's watching that dream come true.

When she came to see Dr. F. Nicholas Shamma at the Toledo Fertility Center, he said she could get pregnant through a process called In Vitro Fertilization (IVF).

"He said, 'we will get you pregnant',” said Stephanie. “He must have said it 4 or 5 times, 'don't worry, we'll get you pregnant, we'll get you pregnant.'"

"There's a lot of pressure from society, from family from friends, within the marriage itself and it creates a lot of stress," said Dr. Shamma.

Dr. Shamma, who practices in Michigan and Ohio, has performed over ten thousand IVF cases, giving once hopeless couples the chance to start a family.

"Almost, 90 plus percent of the time, they will go home with a baby at the end of the day,” said Dr. Shamma. “So there is absolutely hope."

You can see the hope and relief in Stephanie's face today, as she awaits the birth of her twins.

"Its just, it's an amazing process. it's a miracle!" said Stephanie.

