Is Toledo about to approve another open refreshment area downtown?

The open refreshment area would be a boon to downtown bars (Source: WTOL)

Drinks can only be transported in special cups between bars (Source: WTOL)

The Toledo City Council votes Tuesday on whether to approve a second open refreshment area.

The ORA would run from the Spaghetti Warehouse to Madison Street.

It would include the Warehouse District, Fifth Third Field, Huntington Center and Seagate Centre.

Folks could barhop from noon to midnight seven days a week.

“I really believe it’s going to bring more people down here and something different than most cities have,” said Ed Beczynski of The Blarney.

But there are rules to follow.

Drinks must be purchased from one of 24 drinking establishments in the ORA.

When you leave a bar, they’re poured into an ORA cup.

It’s okay to stroll down the street with drink in hand but before going to the next bar you have to finish your drink and toss it into a trash can.

“There’s an extra cost to us not only for sanitation and safety but marketing. So this is a marketing tool for us as well,” said Mr. Beczynski.

In 2015, state law was changed to allow the creation of ORAs.

Last year, the City Council approved one for Adams Street.

Bar owners there say it’s been great for business and there’s been no sanitary or safety problems.

Their advice to bar owners in and around the Warehouse District?

“Carefully monitor it from the beginning and work with what comes your way and work through it,” said George Thompson of Georgjz 419 Bar.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.







