Man accused of unwanted touching of women's feet is in psychiatric hospital; misses court date

Joseph Jones, the man originally accused of sucking a woman's toes at Franklin Park Mall is now facing felony charges in Wood County.

On Friday, he was set to be arraigned on a felony abduction charge at the Wood County Common Pleas Court, the first charge he's facing that's not a misdemeanor.

However, moments before he was set to be appear, it was announced, he would not be showing up, as he is now being monitored at a psychiatric hospital.

The new development is making things even more complicated in the court room; juggling his charges in both in Wood County and Toledo.

"I'm guessing that he will be transported to Toledo Correctional Facility. They'll address what issues they have with him,” said Judge Matthew Reger.

Judge Reger expects he will then be returned to Wood County.

If convicted on the abduction charge, Jones could face three years behind bars.

The charge stems from an incident where he is accused touching a woman's hands and feet at the Meijer store in Bowling Green.

The prosecution asked that Jones be returned to the justice center after he completes his mental evaluation.

There is no timetable laid out for when that could happen.

