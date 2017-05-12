Perrysburg fire chief supports plan to transfer regulation of manufactured homes

Anyone who lives in a manufactured home, should know that the safety rules could change. Several fire departments like the idea, but that doesn’t mean that everyone is happy.

There are stunning statistics from the Ohio State Fire Marshal. From 2012 to 2016, there were 1,208 manufactured home fires, 30 people died, and people living in one were 4.2 times more likely to die than someone in a one or two-family home.

Linda Mabus has lived at the Southview Estates in Perrysburg for three decades. She learned about the shocking statistics and said, “Move into a home!

Yeah, I think it's something that people need to consider before they buy one.”

To reduce the fire deaths, Governor Kasich's budget calls for oversight of manufactured homes to be transferred from the industry-based Ohio Manufactured Homes Commission to the state Department of Commerce that includes the State Fire Marshal.

Perrysburg's fire chief, Jeff Klein, is pushing for it.

“We understand fire spread, we understand how these things work, on early notification. And we kind of have a responsibility to the citizens to let them know, hey this is a concern."

But the Executive Director of the Ohio Manufactured Homes Association fired back at the Governor, saying, "Administration officials have demonstrated a casual relationship with the facts regarding the lifestyle, quality and safety of manufactured homes."

Linda Mabus thinks the state could do better.

“I can imagine they're going to insist on some more rigorous type of regulations,” Mabus said.

Lawmakers haven't debated the Governor's proposal yet.

