TPD seeking help locating missing 16-year-old

Antanashia Johnson has been missing since Thursday night (Source: WTOL)

Toledo Police are seeking help from the public in locating a missing teenager on Friday.

16-year-old Antanashia Johnson is 5 foot 2 inches tall, weighs approximately 220 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

Antanashia was last seen on Thursday at 10 p.m.

She was wearing a black and white coat.

Please call police at 419-255-1111 if you have any information.

