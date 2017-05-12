Downtown bars expecting huge night as Walleye begin playoff series

Toledo Walleye fever is in full effect at downtown bars and restaurants ahead of the hockey teams big Western Conference Finals playoff series.

At NINE at Hensville, the walls are decorated with Walleye gear in anticipation of some big nights this weekend.

Both NINE and Fleetwoods on Tap are offering happy hour specials in celebration of the Walleye. bar is offering pre-game specials all weekend.

Both Hensville bars NINE and Fleetwoods on Tap are offering special happy hour drink specials starting at 4:30 p.m. and lasting until gametime both Friday and Saturday.

Not only that, but, parking will be free, at the parking lots on Summit Street and Washington while spots are available.

Those parking spots are first come first serve though, and will be available Saturday as well.

All of this is to both celebrate the Toledo Walleye's deep Kelly Cup playoff run, and the burgeoning downtown Toledo social scene.

