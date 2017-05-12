Stars, Stripes, and Smiles helps more then 150 local veterans with free dental care

A local business gave back to veterans today to help cover a gap in healthcare that some veterans have to deal with.

For the eighth year, Hires Dental Care in West Toledo has volunteered the day to give local veterans some much needed, free dental hygiene care.

The event is called Stars, Stripes, and Smiles and has grown every year.

The goal is to give the veterans oral care that they don't get through a VA clinic.

In most cases, a veteran will only receive dental and oral care through the VA if they received a mouth injury while serving.

The event has gotten so big, that a second location had to be made in Bowling Green.

This year, Dr. Hires' Toledo location saw 130 people.

The hope is to make sure the entire health of the veterans seen today is improved by these visits.

"Overall health is completely related to oral health. A lot of people are starting to know the significance of that. It's related to heart disease, it's related to diabetes, and it also related to your self-esteem." said Erica Emery, event director and marketing coordinator for Dr. Hires Dental Care.

