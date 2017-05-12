The Toledo Botanical Gardens installs interactive children exhibits

Toledo Botanical Garden is in full bloom, and brand new interactive children's exhibits have sprouted up for the season

The Toledo Botanical Gardens revealed its new feature,The Discovery Trail, during its Spring Plant Sale, on May 13.

The trail takes visitors through the 66-acre campus all while having several pit stops known as 'Playable Moments' that are designed for parents and kids to engage with nature.

Visitors can find a variety of activities to do along the trail such as a digging and planting station where they can dig and create their own garden, or a pollination exhibit, where they learn how pollen moves from flower to flower.

Kids are encouraged to use the tools that are left there along with their imagination to create something beautiful.

"Sometimes people think that a garden is exclusive or hand off, and that is really missing our mission. We want people to come in, not just children but families, to come in and play and realize that there's fun and exploratory opportunities throughout the garden," said Matt Killam, the Marketing Director for the Toledo Botanical Gardens.

While the 'Playable Moments' will change with the seasons, the garden will also be constructing 'Playable Places' which will be permanent installation that will serve as a science playground.

Groundbreaking for Playable Places will being in October.

Karen Ranney Wolkins of The Botanical Gardens said the trail comes after a 15-year promise the garden made to the community.

