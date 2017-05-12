The Discovery Trail to be revealed at the Toledo Botanical Gardens

The Toledo Botanical Gardens is revealing a new feature during its Spring Plant Sale, May 13.

The Discovery Trail will have its grand opening to the public beginning at sunrise.

Karen Ranney Wolkins of The Botanical Gardens said the trail comes after a 15-year promise the garden made to the community.

The concept of the trail is to introduce all 66 acres of the garden to children and their families. The trail includes initiatives called “Playable Places” and “Playable Moments”.

Playable Places is a part of a new design to help visitors navigate through the gardens in a creative way.

Groundbreaking for Playable Places will being in October.

