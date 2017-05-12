Police say dead baby was left in car for 'long period of time'

The body of an infant boy was found inside a car in Toledo Thursday night.

Police say the baby was left in a vehicle in the 2400 block of Vaness Drive. It's unknown how long the baby was left alone, but police say the car had been idle for a "long period of time."

An autopsy was performed on the infant Friday.

The baby is believed to be no more than two months old. The identity and official cause of death is unknown.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Crimestopper at 419-255-1111

