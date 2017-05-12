2-month-old baby found dead in west Toledo neighborhood

It's a case that's shocked neighbors in one West Toledo neighborhood.

A two-month-old baby found dead in a car.

Neighbors are speaking out about what they describe as a shock to their quiet neighborhood.

Police say they are desperate to identify the baby John Doe, found dead in a car on the 2400 block of Vaness.

Neighbors hope they will bring justice to the person who left this little baby boy in a car for what police describe as a "long period of time."

"We were shocked, we were really, really shocked,” said Heather Demarest who lives nearby. “We didn't realize it was like literally right around the corner so, it's horrible."

"I got a neighborhood alert actually that it happened and I was shocked,” said Randi Damman who lives in the neighborhood. “I was pretty shook up and I wanted to, I left work a little bit early because I just wanted to investigate what happened."

Police have released little information, but say they were called to the 2400 block of Vaness in West Toledo Thursday night after 10:30 p.m.

There, they found a dead baby that was found inside an idle car that's been that way for a long time.

The Lucas County Coroner's Office performed an autopsy, but they were unable to determine a cause of death due to the state of decomposition.

"There's a lot of young mothers that are more shook up than I am, but it's just sad that somebody would ignore the needs of a baby I guess," explained Damman.

Police say they don't know how long the baby was in the car, but the male infant was approximately two months old.

Friday evening, several living near the 2400 block of Vaness were trying to wrap their heads around what happened and they hope police find whoever

is responsible.

"There's absolutely no excuse whatsoever to let an infant die and then remain in a car for a long period of time, that's absolutely horrific," said Heather Demarest.

Toledo Police really are looking for any and all information on this case to find out exactly what happened to the baby boy.

If you know anything they ask you to call Crimestopper at 419-255-1111.

