Toledo Public Schools hold annual Special Olympics

The Toledo Public Schools hosted their fourth annual special Olympics competition on Friday.

TPS students can start training for the Special Olympics as young as kindergarten and those 8 years and older can compete in as many sports as they want.

“It’s fantastic,” said Jeffery Rose, teacher at Larchmont Elementary School. “The smiles on their faces and the volunteers in the community, it’s just awesome for the children. It’s a great event.”

The event at Woodward High School includes track and field as well as an opening ceremony that featured an honor guard as well as awards ceremonies for each event.

The Special Olympics will run on Saturday as well.

