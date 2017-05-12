TPD honors fallen officers

The Toledo Police Department held a memorial Friday to honor all those who paid the ultimate price while protecting and serving in northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan.

Happening now | Fallen Police Officer Memorial | honoring those in the last year who lost their lives in line of duty | @WTOL11Toledo pic.twitter.com/LPj9BmAmdf — Malena Caruso (@MalenaWTOL) May 12, 2017

TPD is grateful that it has not had a fallen officer in the last decade.

Chief of Police George Kral spoke about the tragedy that happened in outside of Columbus, Ohio earlier Friday morning. He said that incidents like those make all officers in the line of duty stop and remember the importance of what they do.

"The officers they take an intrinsic inventory of what is important to them. it kind of gets them to be a little bit more less complacent than they may have been in the past and it just reiterates again and again how dangerous this line of work is,” said Kral.

Kral also adds that the officers at the event will keep the fallen officer in Columbus and his family in their thoughts and prayers.

The memorial took place in downtown Toledo.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.