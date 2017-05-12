St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway is chance to give AND to get

This summer, the St. Jude dream and mission is coming to home ground.

The St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway is back in Toledo!

This supports the mission and statement that no child should ever die of cancer.

Our own Chris Vickers took a trip to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and experienced the hope, love and healing touch.

Chris recounts the emotion of arriving at the hospital

“The feeling is overwhelming, words can’t describe the positive and hopeful attitude," Vickers said. "Families and children are facing the most difficult life challenge hearing the dreadful words ‘your child has cancer’, yet this hospital offers hope in a cure. The doctors, patients, families, children and staff are all incredibly positive to be on the front lines of the fight for that cure.”

Chris spoke with several families and patients on his trip.

Chandler, 17, and mom Cindy express their heartfelt gratitude.

Chandler is now in remission after battling a brain tumor.

With tears in her eyes, Cindy emotionally recounts the strength of her son and the hope St. Jude Children’s Hospital brought their family

“It’s amazing to see. Wouldn't Danny be proud to see all this stuff and to see what that one moment in his time caused to happen. It's pretty cool," Cindy said. "I'm honored to be here and I know the research they have done and the staff they hired are instrumental in curing my son.”

A cure that comes at no cost.

Never does a family receive a bill for medical treatment, housing, food or care.

St. Jude Children’s research is primarily funded by generous donations.

With an operating budget of $2.2 million a day, this money goes a long way to fight for the cure and makes the difference in the lives of so many families and precious children.

“Chandler had a pretty gruesome prognosis. He is sitting here and fighting his way back and is cancer free right now. How do you thank a hospital for that? St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital has kept our family intact and they have saved my child and we are forever grateful for that,” said Cindy.

Support the mission and the dream of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and the hope of Danny Thomas by entering the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway.

Tickets go on sale May 18th and are $100 each.

This provides you with a chance to win a new home built by Slaske Building Company in Perrysburg valued at $400,000, and your support gives kids hope for a cure.

Tickets are limited so don't miss out on this amazing opportunity for both you and the kids at St. Jude's.

