One man and a prayer created hope for countless families through St. Jude Hospital

St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital is working to change the way the world understands, treats and ultimately defeats childhood cancer and other life threatening diseases.

This hospital is close to the heart of Toledo: founder Danny Thomas was raised in Toledo and is a graduate of Woodward High School.

Hitting struggles and desperate times early in his career, Thomas pleaded to St. Jude Thaddeus, the patron saint of lost causes.

"Show me my way in life and I will build you a shrine," Thomas prayed..

The next day, Thomas was able to pay his debts for medical treatment for his sick daughter and his career as an entertainment icon skyrocketed.

He pledged to give back, and the boy raised in our hometown of Toledo laid the foundation of a bold dream in St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Today, St. Jude Children’s Hospital is leading the way in the fight against childhood cancer and other life threatening diseases.

When the hospital was founded in 1962, the survival rate of childhood cancer was 20 percent.

Today it is over 80 percent, saving lives of children both in the United States and around the world.

The treatment and research has helped countless children and families right here in Northwest Ohio like the Warniments, who lost two children to cancer.

Last year, WTOL's Chris Vickers ran the New York City Marathon as a St. Jude Hero.

He has pledged his dedication to supporting St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

“I think Danny Thomas would be looking down smiling. As a dad, I couldn’t imagine the anguish a parent or family faces dealing with a sick child. I know one day we will see a day that brings a cure for cancer. I believe St. Jude Children’s Research will lead the way to that goal and offers hope to all,” Vickers said.

St. Jude Children’s Research hospital is a leader in medical care and research.

Research and care which they freely share to hospitals and institutions all over the world as well as back here in Ohio and Michigan.

This information and research benefit all, locally and across the world.

The only goal is a cure, and families facing the heartbreak of a sick child seek hope in the fact that cures and advances are happening every day.

