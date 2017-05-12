Police officer shot outside of Columbus

A police officer has been shot outside of Columbus in Kirkersville, according to 10TV in Columbus.

Police responded to a report of shots fired outside of a nursing home.

The Kirkersville officer was ambushed and shot, and later found in an alleyway with gunshot wounds.

The active shooter situation had a street shut down and Kirkersville Elementary school on lockdown.

Police say the suspect shot two others before turning the gun on himself.

Multiple police cars and medics arrived on the scene.

Governor John Kasich reached out on Twitter after learning about the situation.

Please join me in prayers for the injured police officer. https://t.co/kkgQv9CU4u — John Kasich (@JohnKasich) May 12, 2017

The officer is in critical condition.

