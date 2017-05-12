New Appliance Center store offers job opportunities

The Appliance Center Home Store announced a new location will be coming to Monroe Street.

LIVING Appliance Center will offer more options for your kitchen as well as a large selection of furniture brands.

To kick off the launch of the new store, Appliance Center will host a job fair from May 12 and 13 from 10 a.m. to 5.p.m., and May 19 and 20 at the same time.

Appliance Center is hiring for sales, customer service, warehouse and delivery, interior and kitchen design, and appliance service.

The job fair will be held at 5660 Monroe Street next to the new store location.

You can visit here for more information, or call Appliance Center Center Home Store at 419-PAY-LESS.

