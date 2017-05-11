Two men arrested after FBI seizes 39 kilos of cocaine

The FBI arrested two men after seizing 39 kilograms, more than 85 lbs, of suspected cocaine with a street value of $1.5 million.

Jose Rios Uzveta, 40, and Cesario Perez, 58, were arrested after the FBI searched a home on Stillman Street.

An affidavit states officers were observing Uzveta since 6:00 a.m. Wednesday May 10th.

Officers followed him to 814 Stillman Street in east Toledo, where they executed a search warrant just after 9 a.m.

After officers from the Toledo Metro Drug Task Force and agents with the DEA Toledo knocked on the door, the two men ran out the back door of the home, where they were detained by task force officers.

During a search of the home on Stillman, they found 27 kilogram-sized packages of suspected cocaine under the carpet and inside the floor joist. They also found a digital scale, $27,000 and another duffel bag with 12 kilogram packages of suspected narcotics.

Agents say the quantity of cocaine was indicative of drug trafficking. The men were arrested for possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance.

Both Jose Rios Uzverta and Cerario Perez appeared in federal court Thursday morning. Their next court appearance will be May 18th.

