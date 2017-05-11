Ciboros transferred to separate prisons

(Left: Timothy Ciboro Right: Esten Ciboro Source: Ohio Department of Corrections)

The father and son who were convicted in January of raping and holding their young family captive arrived in their permanent residents Thursday.

Timothy Ciboro will spend the rest of his life in the Lebanon Correctional Institution.

His son, Esten, will serve his life sentence at the Warren Correctional institution.

Esten will be eligible for parole in 30 years.

