Athlete of the Week: Sonny Frederickson

Sonny Frederickson is one of several up and coming Toledo boxers. He has already turned pro and undefeated. He is ranked 11th in the WBA rankings.

This weekend, Frederickson (16-0, 10 KOs) will step into the ring against Daniel Montoya in Ypsilanti, Michigan.

Sonny says there a three keys to his success: Great work ethic, staying in shape and staying patient.

“I’m just wanting to take it one fight at a time, focusing on what’s ahead of me.," Frederickson said. "And when that big fight comes along I’ll be ready. Just make sure I get these wins."

Frederickson is among many rising stars in the Toledo boxing scene along with Tyler Mcreary and Albert Bell, and of course the IBF world champion Robert Easter Jr.

In fact he spars with those talent fighters nearly every day at the gym.

"Just fighting people more experienced has been good," Frederickson said. "Some world champions. I’ve been able to knock them out. I’m doing good, feel I’m getting better each fight.”

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.