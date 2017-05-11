Man shot multiple times in east Toledo - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Man shot multiple times in east Toledo

By Fayth Atkins, Digital Content Producer
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

A man was taken to a hospital after being shot multiple times Thursday in east Toledo.

Along with police, TPD  sent their drone out to the scene to help investigate.

The man suffered non-life threatening injuries however his condition is unknown.

Police have not named a suspect.

