Man shot multiple times in east Toledo

Starting Wednesday, Tesla customers can order solar roof tiles.
Officials in Dayton plan to resume using cameras to catch drivers who run red lights, two years after dropping that practice to comply with Ohio restrictions and a long legal battle.
Much of Thursday will be dry though mostly cloudy and cool.
A Russian blogger has been convicted for inciting religious hatred for playing "Pokemon Go" in a church and given a suspended sentence.
The Ohio House passed House Bill 101 Wednesday that will allow more affordable alternatives to the EpiPen in Ohio.
What do you really know about Friday the 13th?
The gingerbread house at The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain in Arizona is in a category all by itself- life-size.
The jury in the Daniel Clay murder trial learned what the medical examiner ruled as the cause of death for Chelsea Bruck.
New information continues to come in from our investigation of button batteries and the risk your children could be in.
The man accused of setting a 2014 fire that killed Toledo firefighters Stephen Machcinski and Jamie Dickman was sentenced to 20 years in prison Thursday morning.
The agricultural community has been taking a lot of the blame in recent years over the water quality of Lake Erie. But they have been working for years to do their part to fix the problem.
A man has been shot multiple times in east Toledo and was taken to a hospital. Along with police, TPD sent their drone out to the scene to help investigate. No word on the man's condition.
