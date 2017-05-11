Popular Netflix show causes concern for parents

The popular Netflix series “13 Reasons Why” (13RW) has sparked plenty of conversations as to why some people are for and against the show.

While many issues such as bullying, drug abuse, sexual harassment and social media are brought to light in 13RW, some parents are concerned that suicide is reinforced as an acceptable solution to these problems.

Along with parents, caregivers, educators and other community members want to know how they can help the kids get through life’s hard times.

As a result, the Wood County Educational Service Center (WCESC) is offering a free Youth Mental Health First Aid (YMHFA) Training on May 31 from 8am to 4pm in Bowling Green.

The goal of the training session is to help adults identify, understand and respond to signs and symptoms of a variety of mental illnesses in kids ages 12 to 18.

"Youth who are acting out get identified for treatment immediately. We also need to notice the other youth who might be struggling in silence, to reach out to them and let them know that the community cares and is here to help,” said Angela Patchen, Wood County’s Project AWARE Program Manager.

The class is free and is limited to only 30 participants with a required registration. Anyone interested is encouraged to call Angela Patchen at 419-354-9010.

