U.S. Coast Guard makes emergency rescue on Lake Erie

The U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Detroit saved a man’s life while aboard a cargo vessel on Lake Erie near Marblehead, Ohio.

A man was suffering symptoms from a life-threatening condition and a search-and-rescue controller at Coast Guard Sector Detroit was notified.

After consulting with a Coast Guard flight surgeon, a rescue air crew in a MH-65 Dolphin helicopter along with a rescue boat crew in a 45-foot response made their way to the scene to save the man.

When they arrived, an emergency medical technician was able to better help the man suffering. The man was then hoisted in the helicopter and transported to Firelands Regional Medical Center in Sandusky, Ohio.

The man is in stable condition.

