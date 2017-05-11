Findlay man's arrest for one crime leads to another

A Findlay man is in the Hancock County Jail for his involvement in two burglaries.

Christopher R. Anders, 28, is being charged with receiving stolen property and breaking and entering.

Anders broke in to the Warner Buick GMC dealership and stole a GMC Acadia SUV from the car lot.

With the help of Onstar, Findlay Police located the car and Anders in the 1000 block of Concord Court in Findlay around 10:30 a.m.

Anders was taken into custody after he returned the car.

During their investigation of the car incident, police discovered evidence that linked Anders to another burglary that happened on May 10 around 4:30 a.m.

The second burglary happened at the Big R store located at the Findlay Village Mall where a window was shattered and an entry was made. Police cannot say what was stolen as the investigation is ongoing.

Anders has a pending court appearance.

