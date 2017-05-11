Michigan troopers need help in search of male subject

Michigan State Police Monroe Post need help searching for a man who robbed a dollar store at gunpoint Wednesday night.

Employees at the Dollar Tree located on the 1400 block of east US 223 in Madison Township tell troopers the subject was getting checkout at the register around 10:05 p.m. After the cashier asked the man to pay for the items, he pulled out a black pistol from his pocket and pointed it at the employee and asked for money.

After the employee complied with the man’s request the subject fled the scene.

The subject is described has a heavily tanned white male in his 60’s around 5’11 with a stocky build. He was wearing a dark baseball hat, blue sweatshirt and light blue jeans at the scene.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call (517) 266-6161 or (877) 276-8477. Tips can also be submitted here.

