Medical examiner testifies cause of death for Chelsea Bruck

The jury in the Daniel Clay murder trial learned what the medical examiner ruled as the cause of death for Chelsea Bruck.

Wayne County medical examiner Doctor Leigh Hlavarty testified that she believed blunt force trauma to the head was the cause of death for Bruck. The fractures found on Bruck’s face and jaw led her to that conclusion.

Hlavarty also testified that she could not rule out asphyxiation as a cause of the death because of the decomposition of Bruck’s remains, which is key for the defense’s case.

In opening statements the defense said Bruck had a past that included erotic asphyxiation during sexual intercourse.

However Hlavarty explained in medical terms erotic asphyxiation is not a cause of death.

"Erotic asphyxiation is something that does not result in death so that is not something that myself as a forensic pathologist would use as a cause of death and it is something that involves more than one person specifically the victim no longer has control over the pressure placed on their neck or the release of that pressure,” Hlavarty said.

Both the defense and prosecution questioned Hlavarty for over an hour and didn’t stop until the judge finally ordered no further questions.

The jury was also released early for lunch due to the defense making an objection to a video of an interview that Clay had with detectives after he was arrested, by prosecutors.

The objection was overruled and the jury will see the video when the trial resumes.

