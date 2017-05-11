Abou Arab mistrial leads to plea deal, 20-year sentence

The man accused of setting a 2014 fire that killed Toledo firefighters Stephen Machcinski and Jamie Dickman was sentenced to 20 years in prison Thursday morning.

Ray Abou Arab was found guilty of involuntary manslaughter and aggravated arson following an unexpected day in court.

Lucas County Judge Stacy Cook declared a mistrial around 10 a.m. Thursday after a misstep in testimony Wednesday afternoon.

RELATED: Judge halts Ray Abou Arab trial due to misstep; jury released for the night

On Thursday, Abou Arab took an Alford plea to two counts of involuntary manslaughter and two counts of aggravated arson for the deaths - lesser charges than what he was facing before the mistrial.

An Alford plea is considered a guilty plea in court, however the defendant maintains their innocence. The minimum time Abou Arab could have served was three years under the deal; the maximum was 44 years.

He will remain in prison until he is in his eighties.

Local defense attorney Jerry Phillips believes that Abou Arab and his attorneys likely realized so much evidence was presented against him that he could have been found guilty of more serious charges if there was a second trial.

"I think he came to the realization that, 'I don't wanna take a chance and go through this again. Here's a possibility that I could maybe someday get out if I can survive 20 years in prison.' So there's some benefit to both sides to resolve it in this manner," Phillips said.

Phillips also said that Abou Arab's 20-year sentence is mandatory, meaning he has no chance for parole and will serve the full sentence.

RELATED: Toledo's Fallen Heroes

The unexpected moment that halted proceedings Wednesday afternoon came while a Toledo police detective was on stand. During questioning by the defense, he informed the jury that Abou Arab failed a polygraph or "lie-detector" test. Polygraphs are generally not admissible in court.

Judge Stacy Cook then asked the jury to leave the courtroom before releasing them for the day around 5:30 p.m.

The misstep happened on one of the most emotional days of the trial. Graphic autopsy pictures that showed the severe burns across the firefighters' bodies were presented with a detailed explanation about their deaths.

Judge Cook gave an emotional testimony of her own before she dealt Abou Arab his sentence.

"I saw the absolute commitment this band of brothers has for each other, including a father who was a police officer on the scene, who looked his rookie firefighting son in the face and telling him, knowing the inferno he was about to enter, 'you have to go in and get your guys'. These men and women fought with every last ounce of strength to try to revive these men. Their hearts and souls were breaking with each chest compression, with each attempt to find a way to breathe for their friends," Judge Cook said through tears.

She then said that she gave Abou Arab "too much credit for being human."

The family had a chance to deliver their statements about the trial after the jury had been informed of the Judge Cook's ruling.

For some like Libby Cheney, sister of Jamie Dickman, it was a relief that the trial is finally over.

"We have fought for three and a half years for closure," Cheney said. "This trial may not have ended as the families wanted it to, but at least it's ending."

For others, the anger and pain is still fresh in their minds.

"We lost all of our future time with [Machcinski]. No more Christmases, no more birthdays, none of that. What happened to our family is indescribable. The outcome of this case is that nobody wins. Everybody loses. Both families lose, the fire department loses, and most of all, Steve and Jamie lose. They were taken away from us, but their lives were taken away from them. We are unable to feel any forgiveness for this. We cannot forgive," said Rich Machcinski, brother of Steve Machcinski.

As this difficult trial comes to a close, Judge Cook's testimony shows that cases like these don't get easier with time.

"As a judge, when you know the allegations in a case, you can surmise the type of facts you with hear. But no one can prepare you for hearing the facts in a case like this," said Judge Cook. "No punishment I give you brings back Jamie Dickman or Private Steve Machcinski, and nothing can match their suffering."

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.