Ray Abou Arab sentenced to 20 years in plea deal; mistrial declared in case

The man accused of setting a 2014 fire that killed Toledo firefighters Stephen Machcinski and Jamie Dickman was sentenced to 20 years in prison Thursday morning.

Ray Abou Arab was found guilty of involuntary manslaughter and aggravated arson following an unexpected day in court.

Lucas County Judge Stacy Cook declared a mistrial around 10 a.m. Thursday after a misstep in testimony Wednesday afternoon.

On Thursday, Abou Arab took an Alford plea to two counts of involuntary manslaughter and two counts of aggravated arson for the deaths - lesser charges than what he was facing before the mistrial.

An Alford plea is considered a guilty plea in court, however the defendant maintains their innocence. The minimum of time he could have served was three years under the deal.

The unexpected moment that halted proceedings Wednesday afternoon came while a Toledo police detective was on stand. During questioning by the defense, he informed the jury that Abou Arab failed a polygraph or "lie-detector" test. Polygraphs are generally not admissible in court.

Judge Stacy Cook then asked the jury to leave the courtroom before releasing them for the day around 5:30 p.m.

The misstep happened on one of the most emotional days of the trial. Graphic autopsy pictures that showed the severe burns across the firefighters' bodies were presented with a detailed explanation about their deaths.

