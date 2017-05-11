Toledo Family Pharmacy robber in court - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Toledo Family Pharmacy robber in court

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

The man arrested for the robbery of a Toledo pharmacy will appear in court on Thursday.

Joshua Gibson was arrested Wednesday for robbing the Toledo Family Pharmacy on Monday.

Gibson entered the store with a handgun and demanded narcotics.

He is being held at the Lucas County jail.

