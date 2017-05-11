Man accused of vandalizing multiple vehicles appears in court - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

A man accused of vandalizing vehicles is in court Thursday.

Robert Ward entered Victory Auto Mall used car lot with another individual in January.

They vandalized 11 vehicles by flattening the tires and spray painting them.

The damage done to the vehicles was almost $5,000.

The incident was captured on video.

