Northwestern Water and Sewer District projects

The Northwestern Water and Sewer District released a list of updated and ongoing projects in the area.

The District distributes water and sewer services to more than 19,000 customers Wood, Sandusky, and Hancock counties.

Although many of the construction and maintenance projects are done underground, utility work can impact roads.

Below is a list of affected areas:

Wood County

Bairdstown - *UPDATE*

Through May, daytime, intermittent lane restrictions are possible on SR 18 between Bushey Road and Leathers Road for sewer installation. Traffic will be maintained by flaggers. Daytime intermittent lane restrictions and short-term closures are also possible on local streets in Bairdstown for sewer installation. Project complete: June.

Lake and Perrysburg Township - Tracy Road Sewer Maintenance

Through June, single lane and shoulder restrictions are possible on Tracy Road, between State Route 795 and Ayers Road, for sewer maintenance. Local traffic is maintained. Project complete: July.

Millbury – Sanitary Sewer Improvements

Through October, short-term, intermittent lane restrictions are possible throughout the Village of Millbury for sewer work and manhole repairs. Project complete: October.

Northwood – Equalization Basin

Through July, intermittent lane restrictions are possible East Plaza Boulevard and Wise Street, near the former Woodville Mall, for construction equipment staging. Project complete: August.

Rossford - Colony Road Waterline Installation

Through July, lane restrictions are possible on Colony Road for waterline loop installation. Project complete: September.

Rossford – Lorraine Place Sanitary Sewer *NEW PROJECT*

Effective Monday, May 15 through July, lane restrictions are possible on Lorraine Place for sanitary sewer work. Project complete: August.

Washington Township, Williamsburg-On-The-River Subdivision

Through June, intermittent, short-term lane restrictions are possible in the Williamsburg-On-The River subdivision, between Sugar Creek Road and SR 235, for sanitary sewer rehabilitation. Project complete: July.

Weston - Waterline Rehabilitation

Through September, lane restrictions are possible on Main, Oak and Taylor Streets for waterline replacement. Local access is maintained. Project complete: October.

Hancock County

Village of McComb – Sewer Improvements

Through May, daytime closures of Oliver Street, from Ackerly Street to Liberty Street, are possible for sewer work. Local traffic will be maintained. Project complete: July.

