Fremont undergoing fire hydrant testing

The City of Fremont Fire Department is conducting their second fire hydrant test in the northwest quadrant of the city.

This area is from West State Street to the north and the Sandusky River to the west.

Those in the area may experience temporary low pressure and discoloration of water.

This testing is to make sure there is an adequate amount of safe water available for fire protection and consumer use.

The testing will take approximately two weeks.

Anyone with questions can contact the Fremont mayor’s office at 419-334-5900.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.