From Toledo to the Far East: First hand look at a U.S. Navy guided missile destroyer

(HONOLULU, HI) - With a group of reporters, I got a first-hand, on board look at the USS John Paul Jones, which directs and coordinates anti-air, surface, undersea, and strike warfare missions.

As part of the U.S. Navy's Pacific fleet, this includes patrolling the waters of the Pacific and being ready for battle.

No matter the diplomatic or foreign policy ups and downs, the military must prepare to carry out orders. Right now tensions are rising with actions interpreted as provocations from North Korea and China.

In February of this year, the USS John Paul Jones completed a ballistic missile intercept in a test off the coast of Hawaii in a joint military exercise between America and Japan.

Upgrades to this guided missile destroyer built in Bath, Maine in early 1990's include being outfitted with the AEGIS Weapons combat system to conduct offensive and defensive operations using Tomahawk and Harpoon cruise missiles.

In addition to the recent ballistic missile intercept test, the destroyer's resume includes launching the first Tomahawk missiles into Afghanistan as part of Operation Enduring Freedom.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.