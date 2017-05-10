Springfield School Board unanimously chooses new superintendent

Springfield Local Schools has a new leader with a familiar face.

The school board voted unanimously to extend their contract to Assistant Superintendent Matthew Geha.

Geha has served as the assistant superintendent since 2015, though he has been with the district since 2004.

Geha will soon take over the superintendent role once Dr. Michael O'Shea retires this summer.

