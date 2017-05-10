Toledo looking to draw more tourists to the area

Destination Toledo celebrated National Tourism Week by holding a conference Wednesday with goals to make Toledo attractive.

With Ohio being a $43 billion industry, Destination Toledo discussed bringing that money to the area and the number of jobs tourism creates.

"It's the middle of National Tourism Week. It's also the middle of the Biggest week in American birding, which for us is a huge event. This year there will be about 90 thousand visitors coming to bird in Lucas County, the western shore of Lake Erie. It will generate close to 40 million dollars for the community," said President of Destination Toledo, Richard Nachazel.

ToursimOhio released data that showed a state wide increase in the number of tourism visit. In 2016, visits jumped to 212 million from 207 million in 2015.

In northwest Ohio, Maumee bay is consider a big tourism draw, especially during the warmer months.

Toledo is expecting to host other attractions that will draw tourists to the area in the future.

Events like the National YMCA Gymnastics Competition will be at the Seagate Center next year and the US Junior Amateur Golf Tournament will be at the Inverness in 2019.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.