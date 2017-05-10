AHA's Heart Walk to happen Saturday - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

AHA's Heart Walk to happen Saturday

(Source: Toledo Heart Walk) (Source: Toledo Heart Walk)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Nearly 4,000 people in Toledo will join millions across the country walking to help raise money and awareness to support the American Heart Association’s mission.

The walk will be on Saturday May 13 at the Huntington Center downtown.

WTOL 11’s Melissa Andrews will host the event.

