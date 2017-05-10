Tiffin-Seneca Public Library to offer limited services for a month

Big improvements are coming to a local library, but the work will mean library visitors will have to deal with some cramped quarters for a while.

Preliminary work has already begun at the Tiffin-Seneca Public Library however starting tomorrow, the majority of the building will be shut off and some library services will be limited for about a month.Limited essential services will be held in the junior library and media room during the month long construction.

The total renovations will gut the current main area of the library.New shelves, seating and computer desks will modernize the library experience for visitors.

The library didn't have to apply for any grants because funding came from the library's savings and donors.

The hope is once the work is complete, the library will be more enjoyable and fruitful for visitors.

"Kind of laying out everything more effectively and efficiently, it's really going to make people able to see more of our selection. Hopefully they can find things they wouldn't have know were there and take them home with them and ultimately make their lives more enjoyable or get a new skill even." said Library Director Matthew Ross.

The entire project is looking to be completed by June 16.

