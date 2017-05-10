Toledo community leaders speak out against Rep. Merrin amendment

The Ohio House passed House Bill 101 Wednesday that will allow more affordable alternatives to the EpiPen in Ohio.More >>
Rain showers are likely tonight with rumbles of thunder possible .50" to around 1.00" of rain is possible by 8:00 AM.More >>
A top Syrian Kurdish official says the U.S. decision to arm Kurdish fighters with heavier weapons will help legitimize the force, which is denounced as a terrorist organization by Turkey.More >>
The health care bill repealing much of the Affordable Care Act passed by the U.S. House could cost Ohio millions in Medicaid funding.More >>
Ohio Secretary of State Jon Husted is entering the race for Ohio governor.More >>
What do you really know about Friday the 13th?More >>
The gingerbread house at The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain in Arizona is in a category all by itself- life-size.More >>
Wednesday morning the families of Stephen Machcinski and Jamie Dickman chose to stay out of the courtroom due to avoiding the disturbing testimony that took place.More >>
Destination Toledo celebrated National Tourism Week by holding a conference Wednesday with goals to make Toledo attractive.More >>
Nearly 4,000 people in Toledo will join millions across the country walking to help raise money and awareness to support the American Heart Association’s mission.More >>
When responding to domestic violence calls, the Lucas County Sheriff’s office says, they have to be careful, because these are emotionally charged situations.More >>
