Families are losing $600 on average due to puppy scam in Ohio

Ohio’s attorney general is warning the public about a recent scam.

Con artists are posting fake pictures of puppies online and are asking buyers to pay for them without ever exchanging for the dog.

There have been 40 scam complaints filed this year with families losing $600 on average.

It’s best to meet the dog advertiser along with the dog to avoid being scammed.

