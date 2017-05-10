All-clear given after gas leak at BGSU

The Bowling Green Fire Department has given the all-clear signal after a gas leak on the BGSU campus Wednesday afternoon.

According to BGSU spokesman David Keilmeyer, the administrative building, the student union and Shatzel Hall were evacuated as a precaution.

Classes are on are break right now and a small number of faculty and administrators were on campus.

