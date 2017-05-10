NOAA Releases first harmful algal bloom forecast of season

Rain will arrive after dark tonight with with areas of steady rain into Thursday.More >>
A top Syrian Kurdish official says the U.S. decision to arm Kurdish fighters with heavier weapons will help legitimize the force, which is denounced as a terrorist organization by Turkey.More >>
The health care bill repealing much of the Affordable Care Act passed by the U.S. House could cost Ohio millions in Medicaid funding.More >>
Ohio Secretary of State Jon Husted is entering the race for Ohio governor.More >>
The maker of Pepsi is encouraging customers to return certain 16.9-ounce bottles of Pepsi-Cola that were sold in Michigan earlier this year.More >>
What do you really know about Friday the 13th?More >>
The gingerbread house at The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain in Arizona is in a category all by itself- life-size.More >>
Toledo police arrested Joshua Gibson for the attempted robbery at Toledo Family Pharmacy Monday afternoon.More >>
Wednesday morning the families of Stephen Machcinski and Jamie Dickman chose to stay out of the courtroom due to avoiding the disturbing testimony that took place.More >>
Ever since the water crisis of 2014, close attention has been paid to the health of the Lake Erie watershed. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration or NOAA released its first prediction for the upcoming algal bloom season.More >>
One person is dead in a crash involving a semi Wednesday morning.More >>
Con artists are posting fake pictures of puppies online and are asking buyers to pay without any exchange.More >>
