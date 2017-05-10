BGSU names new director of public safety, chief of police

Bowling Green State University named Michael Campbell as the new director of public safety and chief of police Wednesday.

Campbell has been with BGSU as a patrol captain since 2011 and has been serving as interim chief since former Chief Monica Moll left last October.

With more than 20 years of experience as a patrol officer at the University of Toledo and service as a member on several committees, BGSU administration is optimistic about Campbell entering his new role.

“In his time at BGSU, his leadership has been critical in creating important training and professional development programs and opportunities for his officers,” said Sherideen Stoll, the BGSU Vice President for Finance and Administration.

Campbell has worked on a variety community-building activities including "Real Talk with Real Cops,” "Coffee with a Cop" and “Together We Ball,”

